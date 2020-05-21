Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath sets up Rs 218 cr fund to promote self-employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set up a revolving fund of Rs 218.49 crore for over 35,000 families to promote self-employment. This fund under the Rural Livelihood Mission, will help those engaged in sewing, embroidery, production of disposable plates, spices, masks, an official spokesman said.

A revolving fund is continually replenished as withdrawals are made. The purpose of the revolving fund is to promote self-employment and self-reliance in rural areas, the spokesman said, adding that on the occasion, the chief minister also interacted with migrant workers and women of self-help groups from different districts through video conferencing.

Most of the women associated with these self-help groups belong to the families of migrant workers and labourers. On the occasion, the chief minister also announced deploying 'Banking Correspondent Sakhi', under which 58,000 rural women will get employment.

The chief minister said through 'Banking Correspondent Sakhis' women of the village will connect with banks and make money transactions by visiting door to door. There will be no need to visit banks. All these transactions will be digital. This will not only reduce the risk of corona infection, but will also provide employment to women of the villages, the chief minister said and directed the officials to make arrangements for immediately deploying Sakhis.

Total of Rs 4000 a month will be paid to the Sakhis for the next six months and Rs 50,000 will be given for the device that would be used by them. In addition, the bank will also give them commission on the transaction, which will be a source of their fixed income every month.

The Chief Minister said that even at the time of coronavirus crisis, women voluntary organizations are making every possible contribution and there are some voluntary groups who have also produced PPE kits in this difficult time. This proves that such groups are extremely talented, who, if given some guidance and support, are capable of doing anything. He said that if we make timely revolving funds and community investment funds available to women self-groups, then they can emerge as a perfect example of rural self-reliance.

The chief minister said that the state government will provide employment to all migrant labourers and workers in the state according to their skill. In addition, they will be provided every possible help so that Uttar Pradesh gets the benefit of their talent. Uttar Pradesh will be at the leading position in each field across the country and the world.

He said that we can make Uttar Pradesh a hub and brand of readymade garments..

