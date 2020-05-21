Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday for trading due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities. In the international market, the precious yellow metal was quoting lower at USD 1,736 per ounce and silver too witnessed muted trend, trading at USD 17.23 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot international prices declining to USD 1,736 on Thursday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. PTI SUM SHW SHW