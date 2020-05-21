Ace Group Launches Loan Free Pay-On Possession Plan to Serve Homebuyers During COVID-19 Crisis

Left Menu
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:57 IST
Ace Group is interacting with its clients through online means of communication apart from giving them online presentations. All these efforts of Ace Group have resulted in a very positive response and successful sales in excellent numbersDelhi | NCR, India (NewsVoir)With an aim to reenergize sales and most importantly to serve its valued customers amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, realty major Ace Group has announced a convenient and discounted payment plan in its ultra luxury residential project ‘Ace Parkway’ located at Sector-150, Noida, the greenest residential hotspot of Delhi-NCR. Ace Group has come up with a Loan Free Pay-On Possession Payment Plan: Pay just 15% in 60 days and rest on possession of your dream home at ‘ACE Parkway’ that promises CAREFREE Living: From Office Work to Workouts to Family Time - do everything in your carefree world, your home. Ace Group is interacting with its clients through online means of communication apart from giving them online presentations. All these efforts of Ace Group have resulted in a very positive response and successful sales in excellent numbers Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, "Committed to serving our valued customers in the most innovative way, we have launched a Loan Free Pay-On Possession Payment Plan in our project ‘ACE Parkway’ to serve our customers, besides conducting virtual tours and other technology-driven initiatives to counter the effects of COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted all activities. Let us not let the spirit down, rather we have to continue and develop the habit of living with this pandemic and continue to support the economy while following all corona protocols." Nestled in the lap of luxury along Noida Expressway, Ace Parkway encompasses spacious two, three and four BHK apartments exclusively designed by the most famous celebrity designer and film producer Gauri Khan. While its interiors exemplify modern luxurious designs, the much acclaimed project also boasts all the modern comforts and decorum, besides enjoying excellent connectivity. Ace Parkway presents its residents one-of-a-kind opportunity to avail 51 sports facilities ranging from croquet, squash, trampoline to handball, tennis other than basketball, badminton and cricket to spend their leisure time enjoying and relaxing. Ace Parkway is a classic living destination for luxurious, ingenious and most importantly peaceful living with abundance of facilities to revive and rejuvenate your senses. The much desired project presents aesthetically beautiful and spacious apartments with lavish features and amenities. Besides other state-of-the-art amenities, Ace Parkway also includes an ecstatic pool equipped with temperature control that would allow access to swimming at any time. Moreover, it offers indoor pool for all residents, a cosmopolitan club house and a mesmerizing view amidst beauty of flowing water surrounded by ample greenery which in a nutshell brings a serene setting with a beautiful cascade soothing to the senses. Image: Ace Parkway PWRPWR

