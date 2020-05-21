Left Menu
Development News Edition

No restrictions on utilisation of additional borrowing by states: FinMin official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:16 IST
No restrictions on utilisation of additional borrowing by states: FinMin official

The Centre has not imposed any restrictions on states for utilisation of additional borrowing of 2 per cent and they are free to spend as per their requirements, a senior Finance Ministry official has said. It is to be noted that the basic limit of 3 per cent remains unconditional, while only additional one per cent out of the two is linked to citizen centric reforms, the official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing this on Sunday had said that an increase in borrowing limits will be subject to states taking citizen centric reforms, which are aimed at improving quality of service delivery to the public. In order to help states to enhance their resource base in times of the COVID-19 crisis, the central government allowed them to go in for additional borrowing of 2 per cent, over and above the regular limit of 3 per cent of the GSDP, subject to certain conditions.

"…the basic limit of 3 per cent remains unconditional. Out of the additional borrowing of 2 per cent of GSDP, 0.50 per cent is untied and 1 per cent is subject to undertaking certain reforms by the state governments (0.25 per cent for each reform). Further, additional 0.50 per cent is allowed on undertaking at least any 3 suggested reforms," the official said. It may be noted that, while the eligibility for part of the additional borrowing is conditional, its utilisation is fully untied. The reforms suggested by the central government are citizen centric and aims at increasing the quality of service delivery to the public, the official added.

These reforms are -- implementation of one nation one ration card system; district level and licensing reforms for ease of doing business; strengthening local bodies; and power sector reforms. The additional borrowing will provide states extra resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore to deal with COVID-19 crisis.

States' net borrowing ceiling for 2020-21 is Rs 6.41 lakh crore (3 per cent of gross state domestic product)..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Thursday clarified that marriages that have been already scheduled for May 24 and 31 will be exempted from Sunday complete lockdown measure prescribed by the administration as part of the fourth phase of COVID-19...

MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport

MIHAN India Ltd has cancelled the contract for development of Nagpur Airport awarded to GMR Infrastructure, according to an official. GMR Airports Ltd GAL, GMR Infrastructures subsidiary, had received the formal letter of award from MIHAN I...

Sebi asks Asurre Agrowtech's investors to submit original investment proofs

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked Asurre Agrowtechs investors, who had already submitted claim form, to deposit original proof of investment immediately, a move that will help in refund process. Sebi, in November 2019, had asked inve...

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020