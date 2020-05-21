ICICI Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens

ICICI Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizensPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:36 IST
Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a fixed deposit product with an enhanced interest rate offering of 0.80 percentage point for senior citizens. Earlier, banks used to give an additional interest of 0.50 per cent to senior citizens.
With a sharp decrease in interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, lenders starting with SBI and then HDFC Bank have enhanced the premium paid to elder people. Senior citizens depositing with ICICI Bank will be earning 6.55 per cent per annum for deposits of under Rs 2 crore for a tenor between 5-10 years, the bank said in a statement.
The product is available only till September 30, it said. “We know that FD interest is a key source of income for a large section of senior citizens. Keeping this in mind, we are offering higher interest rates to them through the new scheme, even in the declining interest rate regime, as a mark of our respect to them,” Pranav Mishra, who heads the liabilities group, said.
- READ MORE ON:
- ICICI Bank
- HDFC Bank
- Pranav Mishra
- SBI
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank provides protective equipment to UP coronavirus warriors
ICICI Bank Q4 profit up 6.91% at Rs 1,251 cr; sets aside addl Rs 2k-cr for virus impact
ICICI Bank tumbles over 5 pc after Q4 earnings
ICICI Bank Q4 net rises 26 pc to Rs 1,221 cr
ICICI Bank reports 26 pc rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 cr in Q4 FY20, from Rs 969 cr in year-ago period: Bank filing.