Khadi masks may soon be available in global markets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:53 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it will explore the possibility of exporting cotton and silk face masks made using the indigenous fabric, after the commerce ministry lifted the ban on outbound shipment of non-medical and non-surgical masks. "KVIC plans to supply khadi face masks in countries like Dubai, USA, Mauritius and several European and Middle Eastern countries where Khadi's popularity has significantly grown over the last few years," according to an official statement.

It added that the Commission plans to sell khadi masks in these countries through embassies. Keeping in view huge demand of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the KVIC has developed double-layered and triple-layered cotton and silk face masks, respectively, available in two colours for men and in multiple colours for women.

KVIC has, so far, received orders to supply 8 lakh masks and already supplied over 6 lakh masks during the lockdown period. The Commission received orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's Office, central government ministries, J&K administration, and orders through e-mail from general public.

Its Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the export of khadi masks will lead to spike in production and ultimately create large-scale employment opportunity for artisans in India. KVIC comes under the administrative control of the MSME ministry.

