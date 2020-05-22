KKR picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore

KKR picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crorePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:54 IST
Following in Facebook's footsteps, US private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. has bought a 2.32 per cent stake in the digital unit Reliance Industries for Rs 11,367 crore, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led firm said on Friday
This is the fifth deal Reliance has struck in four weeks for sale of minority stake in the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm, Jio
Prior to this, Jio Platforms had raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic.
