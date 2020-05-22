MyGate Launches Lifetime Free Plan to Help Housing Societies Cope With Post-Lockdown Realities

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:04 IST
Available pan-India, the new offering will enable societies to go completely digital in two hours Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India MyGate, India’s leading community management solution, has launched a lifetime free plan to enable housing societies to go digital, in an attempt to help them manage their premises in a safe and secure manner. The plan is being made available free of charge and can be implemented for any housing society in India within two hours. The MyGate platform is currently in use at 1.6 million homes across 7500+ societies in the country. Abhishek Kumar, COO & Co-founder, MyGate, says, “Ever since the pandemic hit India, MyGate has been relentless in its attempts to assist its client base with new features and partnerships. This has significantly eased life in the lockdown for our communities and we believe that it will remain so for a long time to come. We are now looking to pass on the benefits of what we have created to all housing societies anywhere in India and are glad to be able to do it absolutely free of cost.” The MyGate app helps go contactless by minimising the need for in-person interactions. Its features include a comprehensive module for financial management, ensuring accounting and payments are completely online; a range of digital communication tools, including forums, opinion polls, meeting invites and a resident directory, to make interactions contactless; a module for management of society complaints.

MyGate has also inked a number of exclusive partnerships with players across categories to deliver benefits to housing society residents. It has tied up with companies such as ITC Limited, Grofers, Box8 and StoreSe for preferential delivery and special discounts on retail products; its app also hosts several major newspapers and magazines, including Deccan Chronicle, The Daily Guardian, Dainik Jagran, Outlook and Mid-Day. MyGate has also tied up with MedLife and mfine for discounted delivery of medicines, lab tests and medical consultations to the home. Many of these features and partnerships were built for lockdown but will remain extremely relevant in the post-COVID world as well. The company is not only committed to offering these features after the lockdown but confirms that they will remain free. Furthermore, as it can be deployed remotely, MyGate is seeing tremendous interest from societies in tier-2 and -3 cities, making the company a pan-India player.

Nibir Dasgupta, Ruchira Residency, Kolkata, says, “We are glad to have a strong partner like MyGate on our side during these challenging times. The express delivery programme with Grofers has been a huge help, at a time when getting orders delivered has been so difficult. Our residents are also happy to receive copies of major dailies within the MyGate App.” Since its launch in 2016, MyGate has been building technology to enhance security and convenience for residents in gated premises. It now has over 1.6 million homes on its platform across 7500 societies and has tie-ups with every major developer in the country. It was named one of India’s most innovative start-ups by Inc 42 in 2018 and one of India’s coolest start-ups by Business Today in 2019. MyGate was founded by Vijay Arisetty, an ex- IAF pilot (Shaurya Chakra awardee), Abhishek K, former VP at Goldman Sachs, and Shreyans Daga, former project head at Oracle and Digit. For more information, please see http://www.mygate.com/ To View The Image Click on the Link Below: A housing society resident using the MyGate app PWR PWR.

