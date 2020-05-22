Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks, luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:26 IST
Banks, luxury stocks hammered as Chinese trade fears hit Europe

European shares fell on Friday as a deterioration in U.S.-China ties compounded fears of a slower recovery from the economic damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing on Thursday planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, raising prospects of fresh protests in the global financial hub and drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly". Rising tensions between the world's two largest economies have stalled a recovery in equity markets in recent weeks after Trump accused China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.4%, with Asia-exposed stocks such as HSBC Holdings Plc tumbling 5% and Prudential Plc sliding 8.3%. UK's FTSE 100 lagged its European peers with a 1.8% drop.

"The China-Hong Kong dispute has deepened losses, but it is a relatively slow moving issue," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James. "With the long weekend coming, people's propensity to close positions have been increased, resulting in some profit taking."

Most markets in UK and the U.S. are closed on Monday for public holidays. Oil stocks and miners were among the top decliners as commodity prices took a hit after China dropped its annual growth target for the first time, stoking concerns that the pandemic will overshadow demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

Luxury goods makers including LVMH and Kering SA , which draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell about 2%. Shares in France's Renault SA slid 4.1% after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had not signed off on a 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the company cope with the pandemic fallout.

Shares in Britain's Burberry rose 2.7% after its chief executive officer said the company was encouraged by a "strong rebound in some parts of Asia" and is well-prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 situation despite reporting a fall in first-quarter sales. Despite Friday's weakness, the STOXX 600 is on course to end the week with a modest 2% gain amid hopes that a COVID-19 treatment and easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns will spur a swifter economic recovery.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia probes breach of data on more than 2 mln voters

Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...

Rajasthan Govt raised bill of Rs 36 lakh as their 94 buses were used to bring back UP students from Kota

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporations buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota, 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used and a bill of Rs 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan Government for the same, said Manag...

China's building projects in Africa are a spymaster's dream, says report

A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable. According to Foreign Policy FP, a U.S. based magazine, In 2018, the African Union accused China of...

INS Sunayna returns to port after anti-piracy deployment

INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, successfully completed her anti- piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden and arrived here early Friday morning, a Defence spokesman said. The ship, based under the Southern Naval Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020