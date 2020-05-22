Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic capsules for Wilson's disease treatment

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic capsules for Wilson's disease treatmentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Trientine Hydrochloride capsules used for treatment of Wilson's disease. The company has received approval to market its Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement. The product is a generic version of Bausch Health US LLC's Syprine capsules in the same strength, it added.
The capsules will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur (Unit 1) facility, Lupin said. As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP had an annual sales of approximately USD 86 million in the US, it added. The product is indicated in the treatment of patients suffering from Wilson's disease who are intolerant of penicillamine, the statement said.
Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 894.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.03 per cent over previous close..
