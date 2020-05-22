Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic capsules for Wilson's disease treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic capsules for Wilson's disease treatment

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Trientine Hydrochloride capsules used for treatment of Wilson's disease. The company has received approval to market its Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement. The product is a generic version of Bausch Health US LLC's Syprine capsules in the same strength, it added.

The capsules will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur (Unit 1) facility, Lupin said.  As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP had an annual sales of approximately USD 86 million in the US, it added. The product is indicated in the treatment of patients suffering from Wilson's disease who are intolerant of penicillamine, the statement said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 894.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.03 per cent over previous close..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Had good intentions: IOA president replies General Secretary as rift deepens

Upping the ante, Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Friday hit back at the bodys Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta for his reply to the formers mail regarding sharing of workload. In a mail sent to Mehta, Batra sa...

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic; all power is now concentrated in PMO: Sonia Gandhi.

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic all power is now concentrated in PMO Sonia Gandhi....

Senior railway official tests positive for coronavirus; third case at Rail Bhavan

A senior officer working at Rail Bhavan has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third such case in the building which is the headquarters of the Indian RailwaysThe officer was working on the cadre restructuring of the Railway Prot...

No pretence of consultation with stakeholders or debate in Parliament; we deplore these unilateral moves of govt: Sonia Gandhi.

No pretence of consultation with stakeholders or debate in Parliament we deplore these unilateral moves of govt Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020