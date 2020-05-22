Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax dept issues refunds of Rs 26,242 cr since April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:50 IST
Income Tax dept issues refunds of Rs 26,242 cr since April

The tax department on Friday said it has issued I-T refunds of Rs 26,242 crore to 16.84 lakh taxpayers since April as part of efforts to hasten refund process for making liquidity available with people and firms to deal with COVID-19 crisis. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said 16,84,298 tax assesses have received refunds between April 1 and May 21.

Income-tax refund of Rs 14,632 crore to 15,81,906 assesses and corporate tax refund amounting to Rs 11,610 crore to 1,02,392 assesses have been processed during this period, the CBDT said in a statement. The refund process has been further expedited at a greater pace since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement made in the 'Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' last week.

"We are not delaying (refund). We are not sitting over it. I am giving it to you now because money is required now and it should reach now. I didn't mention even then...tax refund money has not gone into our calculation in claiming what we are giving as a stimulus," she had said. The CBDT has released a sum of Rs 2,050.61 crore in the previous week ended on May 16 to 37,531 income tax assesses and a sum of Rs 867.62 crore to 2,878 corporate tax assesses, it said.

"While in this week ended on May 21, i.e., between May 17-21 another 1,22,764 income tax assesses were refunded Rs 2,672.97 crore and 33,774 corporate assesses including trusts, MSMEs, proprietorships, partnerships, etc. were issued refunds worth Rs 6714.34 crore, totalling the amount refunded as worth Rs 9387.31 crore to 1,56,538 tax assesses," it said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Human trials of British coronavirus vaccine to widen to 10,000

Oxford University and AstraZeneca plan to recruit around 10,000 adults and children in Britain for trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine which on Thursday received U.S. backing worth up to 1.2 billion. The university said on Friday ...

5 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state tally rises to 151

With five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, the total coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 151, said the state health department in its bulletin. As per the bulletin, 94 patients are active cases while 56 pati...

Had good intentions: IOA president replies General Secretary as rift deepens

Upping the ante, Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Friday hit back at the bodys Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta for his reply to the formers mail regarding sharing of workload. In a mail sent to Mehta, Batra sa...

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic; all power is now concentrated in PMO: Sonia Gandhi.

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic all power is now concentrated in PMO Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020