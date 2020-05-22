Left Menu
Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashes near Karachi: report

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane on Friday crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here before landing, according to media reports

It was not immediately known how many passengers were onboard the aircraft, Geo News reported

Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, the report said.

