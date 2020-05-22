Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashes near Karachi: report

Pakistan passenger plane from Lahore crashes near Karachi: reportPTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:00 IST
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane on Friday crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here before landing, according to media reports
It was not immediately known how many passengers were onboard the aircraft, Geo News reported
Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, the report said.
