Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spot gold markets remained shut for trading on Friday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,737 per ounce, while silver was ruling flat at USD 17.07 per ounce

"The escalation in the US-China tensions and concerns over global economic recovery spurred buying in gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

