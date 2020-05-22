Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Upadhyay- An entrepreneur who motivated people for empowerment

New business owners have one thing in common; they have to be master of improvisation. The ability to make bold decisive decisions for an entrepreneur makes them pivot quickly in growing direction.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:25 IST
Sachin Upadhyay- An entrepreneur who motivated people for empowerment
Sachin Upadhyay. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI/Digpu): New business owners have one thing in common; they have to be master of improvisation. The ability to make bold decisive decisions for an entrepreneur makes them pivot quickly in growing direction. Sachin Upadhyay, a young entrepreneur and motivational speaker has brought a positive change in the lives of millions of people and youngsters. Growing up in a business family, he learnt the basic ethics of business early.

Sachin said that his family taught him the best thing to do is never cheat anyone that will help you to make your name as a brand. A foodpreneur by passion, he has built a tribe of his own on his social media circuits. While viewing Sachin social media profiles, you will realize, just how many people draw inspiration from his foodpreneur journey! From being a social media expert to becoming one of the most loved foodpreneur, the journey has been impeccable. "Life is a race to grow one's industry and the one who grows it, goes ahead," said Sachin while speaking about his exponential growth.

As an entrepreneur, Sachin started his first venture and journey with a social media marketing and branding company in the year of 2012, in which he worked extensively with the real estate sector. He understands the essence of a house for a middle-class household and therefore, Sachin founded 'Utkarsh Developers' in 2015. He has actively changed the status quo with affordable and state-of-the-art housing and successfully completed seven projects to date.

From entrepreneur to foodpreneur Not stopping at that, Sachin ventured out in the foodservice industry. He started his first restaurant chain 'Bol Biryani' in 2018 which started establishing franchises within six months. With time and experience came great ideas as well.

Sachin went on to start 'MoMo Calling', which is famous for providing an exhaustive variety of momos. Recently Sachin founded 'Legends of Grill' in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. "The increase of special offers, discounts and deals has attracted more attendees to the casual dining space, which has also witnessed changes owing to the advent of technology. Start-ups have not only been providing special deals for customers but they have also innovated to bring a variety of tools for restaurant owners to tap into more customers," said Sachin.

Outlook as a foodpreneur As a businessman who did not look back in his business ever, with only focussing on growth and planning, Sachin wants the taste of food to circulate all over India.

He strongly believes that in order to succeed in the foodservice industry, it is imperative to grow and maintain franchises with increasing ROI. Sachin said that he aimed to create at least 150 outlets by the end of 2021. As a foodpreneur, his envisions redefining the customer relationship management system for the restaurant industry and also offering high-quality food with the best discounts for the customers.

Vision for the real estate industry As a real estate developer, Sachin understands the hassles of purchasing residential and commercial properties. In light of this, Sachin is going to launch a digital platform 'My Recin'.

The portal will enable buyers to actively track progress on the project and the stage of completion. The buyer can also find relevant documents, compliances, and feedbacks from old residents. "I come from a business family and therefore, I work towards creating opportunities and value for others. I believe that this will lead to a path of mutual growth. I have always been focussed and have never lost hope as an entrepreneur," said Sachin when Digpu asked why he chose to be an entrepreneur in an already competitive industry.

In a brave mission of empowerment by creating employment, Sachin is ready to foray into all new domains. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK...

New South Wales to lead reopening of Australia's economy

Leaders of Australias most populous state say they will lead the nation in reopening the economy, increasing the maximum number of customers restaurants can seat from 10 to 50 beginning June 1. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said. Since...

It’s only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Its only a pause, action will continue to deal with COVID-19 crisis, says Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020