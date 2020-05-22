Left Menu
Development News Edition

Among first few foreign manufacturers, Falken Tyres resumes it's operations

Japanese tyre manufacturer, Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd (FTI) has resumed its head office operations in Gurgaon, after the release of lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:29 IST
Among first few foreign manufacturers, Falken Tyres resumes it's operations
Satoru Ushida, Managing Director of Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese tyre manufacturer, Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd (FTI) has resumed its head office operations in Gurgaon, after the release of lockdown 4.0 guidelines. This complies with the latest guidelines issued by MHA and Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd (FTI) is one of the first few Foreign Tyre Manufacturers to have reacted and have been granted the official approval to resume its operations early on May 19, 2020 (Tuesday).

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the global economy and the world is now facing the most difficult economic situation by far. This has become a global challenge in which many countries have to succumb to either a full or partial lockdown for the past few weeks to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Falling prey to COVID-19 even India effectively announced its first Janata Curfew, followed by lockdown 1.0 to current lockdown 4.0 - a series of well-coordinated measures to contain and flatten the transmission curve of COVID-19 in India. This has successfully contained the huge population of 1.3 billion people to adhere to the message of "Stay Home" and "Stay Safe".

Having acclimatized to more than 50 days lockdown that is estimated to be present for a longer period of time, lockdown 4.0 is to prepare us to the "New-Normal", which includes various forms of safety precautions and safety measures including Working from Home, Social Distancing, Wearing of Face Masks, Tracking through Arogya Setu App, etc. Abiding by the Government's initiatives and directions, Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd has adequately prepared its employees through various Health Awareness, Safety and Hygienic Practices and Campaigns while ensuring its working environment is safe and hygienic to operate with minimum essential staff strength, meanwhile encouraging the rest of the staff to continue working from home.

"We have been very vigilant in monitoring the governmental guidelines and our emphasis is on the safety of our employees while delivering the service which Falken promises to its customers and business partners. The early resumption of our office will bring about greater confidence in our customers and in our business partners that we, at Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd, are together with them and together we will overcome COVID-19 as one," said Satoru Ushida, Managing Director of Falken Tyre India Pvt Ltd, while commenting on the early resumption of its head office operations. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement Rs ...

CDC invests over $64 million to strengthen Ethiopia’s health infrastructure

CDC Ethiopia has invested more than 64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopias laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the countrys public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute EPHI a...

Lancet study finds no benefit for hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Treatment for COVID-19 with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, either with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, offers no benefit for COVID-19 patients, according to a large observational study. The research, published in the jour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020