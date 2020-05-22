Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI decision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:41 IST
Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI decision

Bank and NBFC stocks on Friday tumbled up to 6 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended moratorium on loan repayments. "Markets were hoping some measure from the RBI that could boost the banking and financial sectors but the announcement of the extension of moratorium further dented the sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research), Religare Broking Ltd.

At the close of trade, shares of Axis Bank plunged 5.65 per cent, Federal Bank 5.08 per cent, ICICI Bank dropped 4.32 per cent, RBL Bank 4.20 per cent, IndusInd Bank 2.52 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.43 per cent and SBI 0.72 per cent on the BSE. Kotak Mahindra Bank, however, bounced back and closed 0.91 per cent higher.

The BSE BANKEX fell 2.44 per cent. Among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services tumbled 6.31 per cent, Shriram Transport Finance Company tanked 5.78 per cent, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 5.12 per cent, Bajaj Finance 4.67 per cent and Ujjivan Financial Services 3.57 per cent.

"The RBI has announced further extension in the moratorium period to end-borrowers from May 31 till August 31. We read this as major negative for all NBFCs (including the ones with strong liability franchises) as this would further delay the overall collection and recovery procedure, and stretch the total liquidity cycle for all," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note. It said that in addition, this would further damage financial discipline, especially for small-ticket borrowers and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Securities & StockNote said, "Extension of moratorium is good for the economy but in substance, it will negatively impact banks and NBFCs. As a whole, the RBI has taken a calibrated approach to save the economy rather than favouring banks." The RBI on Friday slashed interest rates, extended moratorium on loan repayments and allowed banks to lend more to corporates in an effort to support the economy which is likely to contract for the first time in over four decades. The repo rate was cut by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that met ahead of its scheduled meeting in early June.

The RBI supplemented the interest rate cut by extending by three months the permission given to all banks to give a three-month moratorium on payment of monthly instalments on all outstanding loans, providing relief to home and auto buyers as well as the real estate sector where construction activities are already at a standstill. The moratorium on interest on working capital was also extended by three months.

"It was a good effort policy by the RBI though extension of moratorium is a short term measure and not really long term. Rate cuts and reverse repo rate cut are moves in the right direction but risk aversion by banks is still high," Virendra Somwanshi, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management, said. Somwanshi added that even though one-time loan restructuring would have led to credit rating issues, it would have been a step in the right direction which the market was expecting. "Good for companies but banks/NBFCs will be hit in short term particularly when they are staring at higher NPAs." The Sensex ended 260.31 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 30,672.59.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020