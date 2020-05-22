Left Menu
COVID-19: ITDC to have enhanced health & safety protocols; to form advisory board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:11 IST
India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Friday said it is committed to placing health and safety on top priority, while retaining traditional hospitality, as the world battles the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation is forming a Health and Safety Advisory Board with leading doctors as mentors, ITDC said in a statement.

The entire post-COVID initiative is a 360 degree amalgamation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) codes, technology, training, medical expertise and strict protocols, it added. "The aim is to instill a feeling of reassurance and well-being in the minds of our patrons. Our initiative will be based on international benchmarking and be imbued with our deepest concern for our guests," ITDC Chairman and MD G Kamala Vardhana Rao said.

ITDC has started a rigorous training intervention on health and safety protocols at its flagship property, The Ashok, the statement said. ITDC has hotels under the iconic Ashok brand, and also has Hotel Samrat in Delhi.

