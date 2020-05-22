Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt transfers over Rs 19k cr to 9.65 cr farmers under PM-KISAN during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:55 IST
Govt transfers over Rs 19k cr to 9.65 cr farmers under PM-KISAN during lockdown

The government on Friday said it has transferred over Rs 19,000 crore to bank accounts of 9.65 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during the lockdown period. The Centre provides Rs 6,000 per year to around 14 crore farmers in three equal instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme, which was announced last year in February.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from March 24 till date, about 9.55 crore farmer families have been benefited and an amount of Rs 19,100.77 crore has been released so far," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Giving update on sowing operations for kharif (summer sown) crops, the ministry said about 34.87 lakh hectares area has been covered so far under paddy as compared with 25.29 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year.

About 12.82 lakh hectares area is under pulses coverage as compared with 9.67 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Sowing of coarse cereals has reached about 10.28 lakh hectares area as compared with 7.30 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year.

About 9.28 lakh hectares area has been sown under oilseeds as compared with 7.34 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. "A quantity of 5.89 lakh tonnes gram (chana), 4.97 lakh tonnes mustard and 4.99 lakh tonnes toor (arhar) has been procured by NAFED during the lockdown period," the statement said.

In a separate release, the ministry informed about planned activities to expand Integrated Farming Systems (IFS) in rainfed areas. A series of webinars are scheduled by Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare to educate states on the 60 agro-climatic zone wise IFS models developed by ICAR, it said.

The first webinar was held on Friday for Central Plateau and Hills (MP and Rajasthan), Gujarat Plains and Hills and Western Dry Region (Rajasthan). IFS has tremendous potential for increasing incomes of small farmers from the same plot of land by adopting a multi-tier system of crops, horticulture, poultry, animal husbandry, agroforestry and some value addition too, the statement said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should strengthen locust warning organization in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organization in the state. The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the states frontier districts that border Pakistan.G...

My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, May 22 PTI My appointment as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry four years ago is an opportunity given by the President and the Prime Minister to serve the Union Territory, reminisces former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was appoin...

NGT official tested corona positive

An official&#160;posted at the National Green tribunal has been found Corona positive. According to a notification issued by the NGT, the official, posted in General Administration section of the Principal Bench here, had last attended th...

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday. The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending storie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020