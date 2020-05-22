Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks flat as U.S.-China woes weigh, but post weekly gain

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:20 IST
European stocks flat as U.S.-China woes weigh, but post weekly gain

European shares closed unchanged on Friday although rising U.S.-China tensions hit Asia-exposed banks and luxury stocks, while hopes of a global recovery kept weekly gains intact for the main indexes.

Stock markets had a volatile session as Beijing planned to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, raising prospects of fresh protests in the global financial hub and drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly". Asia-focused British life insurer Prudential tumbled 9.3% to the bottom of the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which closed unchanged on the day.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered fell 5% and 2.4% respectively. Rising tensions between the world's two largest economies have stalled a recovery in equity markets in recent weeks, with Trump accusing China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

"The U.S. has ratcheted up pressure on China on several fronts and has sapped risk appetite ahead of the weekend," said Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex. Still, the STOXX erased early losses of as much as 1.7% as media stocks gained 1.3% and euro zone banks rebounded from record low levels.

Cyclical sectors such as miners, travel & leisure and automakers have outperformed this week, helping the STOXX 600 post its best week since April 10 on hopes that easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns will spur a swifter economic recovery. Britain's Burberry rose 3.3% as its chief executive said the company was encouraged by a "strong rebound in some parts of Asia" and is well-prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 situation.

German real estate companies LEG Immobilien and TAG Immobilien rose 0.8% and 6.6% respectively after LEG said the companies were in talks about a potential combination of their businesses. Oil stocks slipped on the back of falling crude prices as China dropped its annual growth target for the first time, stoking concerns of demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

The oil-heavy Norwegian index fell 1.6% Luxury goods makers including LVMH and Kering SA , which draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell about 2%. Cartier maker Richemont dropped 4.2%.

Most markets in UK and the U.S. are closed on Monday for public holidays.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.I have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020