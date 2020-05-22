Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trent Q4 net profit at Rs 321.64 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:05 IST
Trent Q4 net profit at Rs 321.64 cr

Tata group-owned retail firm Trent Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 321.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 418.99 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 842.93 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 694.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Commenting on the results, Trent Chairman Noel N Tata said:”We are pleased to report continued pursuit of our growth agenda coupled with an encouraging operating performance especially in our lifestyle businesses. Led by the own branded offer, Westside continued to perform well and registered a double digit like to like growth prior to the Covid-19 related developments." “The Zudio concept has also seen strong traction with the opening of 41 new stores in the financial year. Further, the Star food business saw strong traction from customers following transition to a significantly sharper value proposition starting June 2019,” he added.

Trent’s total expenses stood at Rs 887.77 crore in Q4 FY2019-20. Meanwhile, the company said its result was not comparable as Trent and its subsidiaries adopted Ind AS 116 norms.

Trent, which operates retail chain Westside and Zudio concept stores, said operations have been “impacted by the various Covid-19 pandemic related developments.” For the fiscal year 2019-20, Trent posted a net profit of Rs 105.97 crore. It was Rs 94.83 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 3,485.97 crore. It stood at Rs 2,630.24 crore in 2018-19.

On the outlook, the company said in addition to its food stores, certain outlets retailing fashion products under Westside, Zudio and Utsa have since reopened over the last fortnight. As of date, 70 stores have commenced operations in accordance with local regulations and adoption of various safety practices. “We are confident that following this unprecedented pause, our growth and profitability will continue to accelerate on the back of sustained focus on differentiated brands & customer experience across our concepts and strong expansion of the store network in the year ahead,” Noel Tata added. Shares of Trent Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 442.70 on the BSE, down 1.93 per cent over its previous close.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Disruption to global immunization system could delay COVID-19 vaccinations

Massive disruptions to global immunisation programmes from the COVID-19 pandemic have health experts fearful that much of the developing world will not be able to get a vaccine for the new coronavirus, even once one is ready. U.N. agencies ...

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020