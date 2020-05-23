Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exporters need to identify niche mkts, key products to boost shipments: Prabhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:20 IST
Exporters need to identify niche mkts, key products to boost shipments: Prabhu

Former union minister Suresh Prabhu has exhorted domestic exporters to identify niche markets and key products for shipments at a time when the the global market is going through a severe crisis due to COVID-19. In view of the present pandemic crisis, he said, the first and foremost work for exporters is to find the markets where demand support is given by their respective governments through a package, citing examples of the US and Europe.

"Both domestic and international markets are going through its worst-ever crisis, therefore the role of the exports sector becomes critical at this juncture. There is a need to identify niche markets and key products for exports which is the need of the hour," he said in a virtual interaction with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) members yesterday. Elaborating on the issues and challenges being faced by the Indian exporters, he said easy access and availability of credit has been a key concern and the Reserve Bank needs to consider exports under private sector lending and ensure that the banking system properly caters to the sector.  "The Reserve Bank of India may create an external market sensitive credit facility for exporters through banks and ensure banks don't charge at a higher rate for this service, which would further ensure access to low-cost finance," Prabhu said.  He also said that to increase export competitiveness, sectoral studies can be conducted to identify and address key bottlenecks in the economy.

Focus needs to be laid on redefining subsidies besides aggressively supporting merchant exporters in marketing their products in such globally competitive markets, Prabhu, who is also India's Sherpa to the G-20 summit, said. FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both Indian exports and the economy on a larger scale, and its repercussions on the country could well be felt now as trade and industry operations have yet not started at full capacity.  With major economies including China, US, Europe almost fully operational now, India's trade and industry should be supported in a big way to start operations so that not only the country's exports are least impacted but also whole supply chain disruptions are overcome, Saraf said.  Expressing concerns that global trade is under the element of uncertainty, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said economies across the world are entering into a recession.  As per WTO estimates, global trade may plummet between 13-32 per cent with further downward revision and recoveries in the trade will depend upon policy initiatives that the countries are adopting, Sahai said.  "With exports estimated to decline by 20 per cent or more during the current fiscal, we may see a reduction of USD 200 billion on the imports and remittances front," he added.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...

We compared announcements by different countries before announcing relief package for COVID-19 in India: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre had studied stimulus packages by other countries before announcing it in the country to revive the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month annou...

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020