'No major impact on hosiery units as guest workers go home'

Coimbatore, May 23 (PTI): The continuous exodus of migrant workers from the hosiery hub of Tirupur has so far not made any major impact on readymade garments, as the exporting units are awaiting orders from major consuming countries to start production. Tirupur, with nearly 9,000 garment manufacturing and its allied units like dyeing, cutting, embroidery, including 1,500 exporting units, totally employ a little over 6 lakh workers, of which 25 per cent, approximately 1.7 lakh, belonged to other states like Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Due to production stoppage following the coronavirus-induced lockdown the units stopped manufacturing from March-end, throwing the workers jobless for the last two months. About 10,000 workers might have moved to their respective states for lack of jobs since there were no employment opportunities back in their states, sources in the Tirupur Exporters Association say This could be a temporary break for them for two months and they were likely to return once the production started in the units in Tirupur, the sources say.

As the exporting units have started sending samples for the spring-summer collections to the consuming countries, orders are expected within a few months, as the retail centres will also open there by that time, they say. The production has started with 50 per cent workers only a few days back even though there was no major order from other countries and production for domestic use was also not started in full swing in Tirupur, which has a total business of Rs 43,000 crore, with exports contributing Rs 25,000 crore, they say.

All the units are expecting the workers to return to work in another two months, they add..