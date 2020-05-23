Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No major impact on hosiery units as guest workers go home'

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:53 IST
'No major impact on hosiery units as guest workers go home'

Coimbatore, May 23 (PTI): The continuous exodus of migrant workers from the hosiery hub of Tirupur has so far not made any major impact on readymade garments, as the exporting units are awaiting orders from major consuming countries to start production. Tirupur, with nearly 9,000 garment manufacturing and its allied units like dyeing, cutting, embroidery, including 1,500 exporting units, totally employ a little over 6 lakh workers, of which 25 per cent, approximately 1.7 lakh, belonged to other states like Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Due to production stoppage following the coronavirus-induced lockdown the units stopped manufacturing from March-end, throwing the workers jobless for the last two months. About 10,000 workers might have moved to their respective states for lack of jobs since there were no employment opportunities back in their states, sources in the Tirupur Exporters Association say This could be a temporary break for them for two months and they were likely to return once the production started in the units in Tirupur, the sources say.

As the exporting units have started sending samples for the spring-summer collections to the consuming countries, orders are expected within a few months, as the retail centres will also open there by that time, they say. The production has started with 50 per cent workers only a few days back even though there was no major order from other countries and production for domestic use was also not started in full swing in Tirupur, which has a total business of Rs 43,000 crore, with exports contributing Rs 25,000 crore, they say.

All the units are expecting the workers to return to work in another two months, they add..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...

We compared announcements by different countries before announcing relief package for COVID-19 in India: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre had studied stimulus packages by other countries before announcing it in the country to revive the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month annou...

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020