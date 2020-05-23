Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:46 IST
Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to "misinformation", sources said.

Officials said 1,500 people had registered to return to their respective states via Seva Sindhu app and a message was sent to all those registered to assemble at palace grounds to board the buses that will ferry them to designated railway stations after screening and medical check. "...but, the confusion happened as people forwarded the messages to others as well, resulting in large number of people gathering there, leading to chaos," they added.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who was on his way to Chikkaballapur, rushed to the spot and pacified the workers. The minister interacted with the people of the North-eastern states and Odisha and said that there was no need to panic as travel will be arranged for all migrants at government expense, his office said in a release.

He also spoke to the Chief Secretary and senior officials and instructed them to resolve the confusion, and urged people to co-operate with the administration. The minister told them that the Karnataka government was doing everything to send them back safely.

Sudhakar, who is also a doctor, came to the rescue of a man named Arshad who suffered an attack of fits, his office said. Officials said those with tickets and requisite details were allowed to travel, while others were asked to go back and wait until their turn comes, once they register.

State Congress President D K Shivakumr too visited the spot and spoke to the workers. Speaking to reporters, he said he was ready to foot their bill and hit out the government for not making arrangements properly, and for making them wait under the hot sun without food and water.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday had announced that the state government would bear the travel cost of migrant workers and stranded people to their respective states by Shramik trains upto May 31. Following the Chief Minister's announcement Railway officials too said no payment is to be made by the workers returning on Shramik trains.

"Important announcement: No fare for Shramik trains to be paid by passengers. It is informed that for Shramik Special Trains from Karnataka payment of train fare will be made by Karnataka Govt to Railways, no payment is to be made by the workers returning on Shramik Special Trains," DRM Bengaluru tweeted.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...

We compared announcements by different countries before announcing relief package for COVID-19 in India: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre had studied stimulus packages by other countries before announcing it in the country to revive the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020