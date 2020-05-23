Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avenue Supermarts Q4 profit rises 42 pc to Rs 271 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:18 IST
Avenue Supermarts Q4 profit rises 42 pc to Rs 271 cr
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported 41.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 271.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had a net profit of Rs 191.57 crore in January-March a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 23.59 per cent to Rs 6,255.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,061.65 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 5,957.53 crore as against Rs 4,767.21 crore, up 24.96 per cent.

The company's overall revenue grew 23 per cent during the latest quarter. However, during March, it grew just 11 per cent over the year-ago month due to lockdown, Avenue Supermarts said in a post earnings statement. "The trend rapidly deteriorated in April during which more than half of our stores remained closed for operations or operated for extremely restricted hours," it added.

In 2019-20, Avenue Supermarts logged a profit of Rs 1,300.98 crore, up 44.15 per cent from Rs 902.46 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations in the last financial year was Rs 24,870.20 crore, up 24.32 per cent as against Rs 20,004.52 crore in 2018-19.

Company's CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said overall, 2019-20 saw a healthy 24 per cent revenue growth while PAT margins were in line with expectations. "Our (Like for Like) LFL growth for FY2020 was 10.9 per cent. Two reasons for this. One is that stores that are more than 5 years old grew at a rate lower than the previous year's and most of the stores that are younger are peaking faster, even before they qualify for the 24 months LFL measurement," he said. The company has opened 38 new stores during 2019-20.

According to Avenue Supermarts, as lockdown continues further, it sees "reduced sales and lower footfalls" in its D-Mart stores. "Reduction in variable costs will trail sales drop, abetted by higher cost of hygiene and sanitation at all our locations apart from higher absenteeism due to transport restrictions. "The full extent to which the pandemic will impact our future financial results, will depend on upcoming developments, which are highly uncertain including any new information concerning the severity of the pandemic and the action to mitigate its spread as advised by local authorities," it said. Avenue Supermarts' revenue for April was down by more than 45 per cent as compared to April 2019.

The margins have also seen an erosion as regulations did not permit the company to sell any Apparel and General Merchandise products, it said. "Significantly large EBITDA declines are to be expected due to lower sales, lower gross margins, higher cost of operations on account of hardship allowance to front line staff during lockdown and higher personal hygiene/store sanitation cost," the company added.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sharp rise in Kolkata vegetable prices as supplies dwindle post cyclone rampage

Vegetable prices have shot up in Kolkata and its adjoining areas as supplies took a hit in West Bengal, which was battered by cyclone Amphan earlier this week. Prices of most vegetables have risen by 20-30 per cent over the last two days, t...

Extend loan automatically to all eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs: FM to banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said banks have been asked to extend loans automatically to eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CVC and CAG. She said clear instructions have been given in a meeting with CEOs and M...

Odisha to send ODRAF, Fire Services personnel to West Bengal to carry out restoration works

Odisha government has decided to send 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force ODRF and Odisha Fire Services to West Bengal for assisting in restoration related activities in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan. Odisha Govt CMOOdisha...

China could set up Hong Kong intelligence agency under security law -former leader

Chinas new national security legislation may be used to establish a domestic intelligence agency in Hong Kong similar to the colonial-era Special Branch, the territorys former leader, Leung Chun-ying, said on Saturday. Chinas parliament, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020