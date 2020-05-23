Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers to undergo COVID-19 test, quarantine upon entering J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:19 IST
Flyers to undergo COVID-19 test, quarantine upon entering J&K

With domestic flights scheduled to resume from next week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said all inbound passengers would have to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test and administrative quarantine till the time their report is out. The decision was conveyed by the department of disaster management, relief and reconstruction (state executive committee), extending the already set protocols for passengers returning passengers to the Union Territory. In view of resumption of flights from May 25, the circular reiterated the already issued protocols for the information of authorities and travelers, and said “all passengers/returnees coming to UT of J&K, whether by road, rail or air will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine for 14 days till the test result is negative, in which case they will be released for home quarantine and if found positive, they will be sent to COVID-19 hospital for treatment.” As per official figures, over 85,000 Jammu and Kashmir residents, stranded in different parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, have been brought back over the last fortnight by the UT administration through 24 special trains, three flights and scores of buses. The majority of them are still under administrative quarantine as their test reports are awaited.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sharp rise in Kolkata vegetable prices as supplies dwindle post cyclone rampage

Vegetable prices have shot up in Kolkata and its adjoining areas as supplies took a hit in West Bengal, which was battered by cyclone Amphan earlier this week. Prices of most vegetables have risen by 20-30 per cent over the last two days, t...

Extend loan automatically to all eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs: FM to banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said banks have been asked to extend loans automatically to eligible borrowers without fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CVC and CAG. She said clear instructions have been given in a meeting with CEOs and M...

Odisha to send ODRAF, Fire Services personnel to West Bengal to carry out restoration works

Odisha government has decided to send 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force ODRF and Odisha Fire Services to West Bengal for assisting in restoration related activities in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan. Odisha Govt CMOOdisha...

China could set up Hong Kong intelligence agency under security law -former leader

Chinas new national security legislation may be used to establish a domestic intelligence agency in Hong Kong similar to the colonial-era Special Branch, the territorys former leader, Leung Chun-ying, said on Saturday. Chinas parliament, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020