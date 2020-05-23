Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-AC buses to ply in Himachal Pradesh from June 1

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:26 IST
Non-AC buses to ply in Himachal Pradesh from June 1

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to permit non-AC buses to ply from June 1 and open hair saloons, among other relaxations in the coronavirus restrictions. Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to permit non-AC buses, including private and public, to ply in the state from June 1 with 60 per cent capacity.

The night bus services will remain suspended till further orders, he added. Similarly, salons, beauty parlours and barber shops will reopen on Monday. Small vendors can also start their businesses, Bhardwaj said.

The cabinet also decided that the private schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee in view of the coronavirus induced lockdown. These decisions will help bringing back normalcy to life after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March, he said. The minister said social-distancing, wearing masks and other precautions would have to be adhered to when travelling in the buses.

No person from cantonment zones will be allowed to board the buses. Similarly, passengers cannot alight at the cantonment zones, he added. The bus fares will remain the same as was announced before. No decision has been taken on running inter-state buses, he said. AC bus services will also remain suspended.

Taxis, autos and private vehicles may also be run in the state without passes from Monday, he added..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gaza reports first coronavirus death

Gaza, May 23 SputnikANI Gaza strip has reported its first coronavirus death, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she had r...

UP govt allows sale of high-end liquor brands in shopping malls

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of some types of liquor in malls, an official said on Saturday. The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor Rules, 202...

Business brief

Town planning authority MMRDA on Saturday said it has received its&#160;first railroad mover RRM machine used for shunting metro cars.&#160; This machine, which&#160;can move on road as well as rail tracks,&#160;would be used to line up and...

44 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, tally 216

Chhattisgarh continued to see increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 44 persons, including a woman junior doctor at a government hospital, testing positive, health officials said. It was the biggest single-day increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020