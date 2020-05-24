Left Menu
Mumbai Port revamps hospital to accommodate more patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:16 IST
Mumbai Port has revamped its 100-bed hospital, for its almost one lakh employees, pensioners and their families, to accommodate 120 COVID and 25 non-COVID patients. Since the beginning of the lockdown, the hospital has treated 333 coronavirus infected patients and reported 37 deaths, Mumbai Port Trust said in a statement on Saturday.

"Mumbai Port has converted its 100-bed hospital into a 120 bed COVID and 25 bed Non- COVID hospital for its nearly one lakh employees, pensioners and their families," Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) chairman, Sanjay Bhatia said in a statement. The way number of patients is increasing day by day, there is a dire need to increase the number of ICUs and beds with oxygen facilities, he added.

