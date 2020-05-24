Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha ready for next level of industrial growth in post- COVID scenario: Pradhan

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:02 IST
Odisha ready for next level of industrial growth in post- COVID scenario: Pradhan

After successfully tackling the cyclone Amphan, Odisha is now ready for the next level of industrial development in the post-COVID-19 era, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said. The Union minister of petroleum & natural gas and steel also said Odisha has taken remarkable initiatives for making the state an investment destination.

"The successful management of cyclone has opened new avenues for investment. The state is now ready for the next higher level of industrial development in the post-COVID-19 scenario, he said while presiding over an interactive meeting over video conference on Saturday. Pradhan suggested that the central and state governments should work in tandem to achieve that goal.

Taking part in the programme, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, "We can assure hassle-free business eco-system for the investors along with expeditious grounding of the projects. The state has set higher growth trajectories for the development of industrial infrastructure." Tripathy said sectoral industrial parks with a delineated land bank are in "ready to move" condition for the investors. "We need to develop more infrastructure and industrial townships around the industrial clusters," he said.

Outlining the competitive advantage of Odisha as an investment destination, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said, "Along with strategic coastal location, major ports and mineral deposit, the state has developed an industry-ready land bank of 505 square kilometres in different locations." Being a power surplus state with 17,600 MW of production, Odisha can assure investors quality power supply, Sharma said adding that there is also a natural gas pipeline network across the state. A single-window clearance system with its robust online portal "Go Swift" ensures timely delivery of various support services to investors, he said.

Sharma also said the state has abundant availability of skilled manpower in the post-COVID scenario. He said the policy frameworks for the promotion of industries in different sectors like mining and metals, petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel, IT, ITES and electronics, manufacturing, food processing and tourism will help boost the industries.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defence of environment

The public returned to St Peters Square on Sunday to receive Pope Franciss blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.Only a few dozen people went to the square,...

Study explains COVID-19's dangerous cardiovascular complications

A recent guide from emergency medicine doctors details the potentially deadly cardiovascular complications COVID-19 can cause, including heart attacks, heart failures, and blood clots, that can lead to strokes. The new paper from UVA Univer...

Making all arrangements for migrant workers' journey back home: Pb CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the states migrant labourers not to travel on foot as his government was making all necessary arrangements for their journey back home by trains or buses. Stressing that there was no ...

Ravi Shastri's 'social distancing huddle' with dogs wins over internet

Indian senior mens team coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a social distancing huddle. As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020