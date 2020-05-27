Productivity-driven development to be key for Vietnam to become high-income economy

A productivity-driven development model–combining innovation with balanced development and allocation of private, public, human and natural capital–will be key for Vietnam to achieve its goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2045, a new World Bank report suggests.

The "Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy" report, launched today, comes as the Government of Vietnam is preparing its socio-economic development strategy for 2021-30 and a socio-economic development plan for 2021-25. The report recommends policy options to help Vietnam to maintain quality growth through more dynamic firms, more efficient infrastructure, skills, and a move toward a greener economy.

"Vietnam is one of the greatest development success stories of our time. The country, however, is now at a turning point where some of its traditional drivers of growth are gradually weakening," said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. "To achieve its ambition to become a high-income economy by 2045, Vietnam must put productivity growth front and centre of its economic model. In other words, it needs to grow not only faster but also better".

"Vietnam's commitment to bold economic reform has been a major contributor to its remarkable economic success," said H.E. Robyn Mudie, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam. "Australia is proud to have supported this report, which provides clear recommendations on how Vietnam can harness productivity-enhancing reforms to improve both the quality and equity of its future economic development".

Some of the forces that have propelled Vietnam's growth are now slowing. The country's demographic dividend is fading, and global trade is declining, while other challenges - such as pollution and the rise of automation, are growing. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis could be an accelerator of these trends.

The report argues that to thrive in such a changing environment, Vietnam needs to strengthen its productive assets, with priority given to four following areas:

Dynamic firms: Encouraging competition and easing firm entry and exit ensure the flow of resources to the most innovative and productive firms. This can only happen in a supportive business environment that ensures access to finance, transparent regulations and legal protections.

Efficient infrastructure: Vietnam has built up a large stock of infrastructure. It now needs to improve the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure services, including financing, and operations and maintenance.

Skilled workers and opportunities for all: The country scores well on basic education, but it will need to promote the university and vocational-technical skills that are becoming even more important for productivity- led growth model. Those facing barriers entering the labour market, including ethnic minorities, should be provided with greater opportunities—to boost both social equity and economic growth as the population ages and the labour force shrinks.

Green economy: Sustainable development requires more effective management of renewable natural resources such as land, forest and water; stricter pollution controls, including in major urban centres; and mitigation of and adaptation to the inevitable growing impacts of climate change.

The report is a product of the Second Australia – World Bank Group Strategic Partnership in Vietnam (ABP2), with a financial contribution from the Korean Global Facility on Growth for Development Trust Fund.