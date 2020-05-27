US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as recovery hopes outweigh Sino-U.S.tensions

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's major indexes were set for another session of gains on Wednesday as a revival in business activity drove hopes of an economic recovery, eclipsing concerns over simmering tensions between the United States and China.

Travel-related stocks, which were among the worst hit in the sell-off earlier this year, continued to outperform. United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. jumped between 10% and 12% in premarket trade.

The easing of lockdowns, optimism about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine, and the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus have powered a recent rally, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest level since early March on Tuesday. However, Sino-U.S. worries dented the sentiment late in the session and the benchmark index closed short of 3,000 points, a key psychological level, and below its 200-day moving average, which has acted as a resistance level.

President Donald Trump said the United States would announce its response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong before the end of the week. "The market's ability to compartmentalize U.S.-China tensions away from the bullish for risk reopening narrative, is a testament to the incredulous amounts of stimulus provided by central banks and government around the world," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

At 7:53 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.04% at 3,025 points. Dow e-minis were up 332 points, or 1.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43.25 points, or 0.46%. Planemaker Boeing Co is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week, people briefed on the plans and a union said. Its shares rose 3.1%.

Walt Disney Co was set to announce its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday. Disney shares gained 2.5%. Investors will also turn to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book of economic condition scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

