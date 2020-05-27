USISPF’s West Coast Summit to Highlight Growing U.S.-India Ties Through Startups

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) annual west coast summit will be held virtually this year on May 28, 2020. The agenda this year focuses on the key pillars defining the US-India economic convergence, specifically how startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship will define the next phase of growth for the bilateral relations, and highlight the unique relationship between Silicon Valley and India

The program will bring together over 300 senior business executives, startup founders, Government of India and US government officials including the following speakers: • Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, Embassy of India, Washington, DC• John Chambers, Founder and CEO, JC2 Ventures & Chairman of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum• Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and CEO, Adobe & Member, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Board of Directors• Raj Subramaniam, President & COO, FedEx Corporation & Member, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Board of Director• Keith Krach, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State• Start Up founders of Uniphore, FreshWorks, Mindtickle, CherryCloud (Cisco) etc. The two hour discussion will touch upon areas such as US-India Strategic Collaboration; Economic Diplomacy to Enable start-ups; and Leadership in the Post Covid Era

Speaking ahead of the summit, Dr. Mukesh Aghi- CEO & President, USISPF said, "It is a well-known fact that India tops among the list of immigrant founders who have started billion-dollar companies in the United States. Many of these are startups that were founded in India and have moved to the United States, successfully handled market transitions and as an end result, created thousands of well-paying jobs in both countries. USISPF's startup connect program has been instrumental to provide a support framework to some of these startups. In a global economy that is facing headwinds due to pandemic and other geo-strategic instabilities, the question is how do we expand the support, create a seamless regulatory environment that encourages entrepreneurship to flourish. The west coast summit is an opportunity to bring together like-minded individuals who see startups as the future of growth and opportunity in the U.S.-India corridor." Watch USISPF's video on the Startup Connect Initiative, featuring 5 startup CEOs who took their start-ups cross-borders! Listen to their stories at: https://youtu.be/oOQi_3PlCXs