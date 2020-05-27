Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank shares jump over 14 pc amid fund infusion buzz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:16 IST
Axis Bank shares jump over 14 pc amid fund infusion buzz

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday zoomed over 14 per cent amid reports of fund infusion by private equity firm Carlyle. The stock jumped 13.46 per cent to close at Rs 387.35 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 14.96 per cent to Rs 392.50.

On the NSE, it soared 14.23 per cent to settle at Rs 389.90. Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 12,976.83 crore to Rs 1,09,308.83 crore on the BSE. In terms of volume, 20.52 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore on the NSE. According to reports, American company Carlyle may infuse USD 1 billion to own up to 8 per cent of Axis Bank.

Issuing a clarification in this matter the bank said, "we would like to clarify that the news item is speculative and the bank has not taken any such decision in this regard...the bank shall keep the exchange duly informed as and when any decision is taken by it in this matter." Meanwhile, buying was also witnessed in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI, rising up to 8.97 per cent. The BSE Bankex rallied 7.31 per cent.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including laying off 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it plans several ...

UN calls for more to tackle new forms of aggression of using cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on nations to tackle the malicious use of digital technology to conduct cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pande...

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.The WHO Foundation is being created as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020