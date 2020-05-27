Telangana cops to rollout AI-based system to create awareness on social distancing

Telangana cops to rollout AI-based system to create awareness on social distancingPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST
A physical distancing index measurement, using emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence-based system through CCTV network, will be shortly rolled out by the Telangana police with the objective of educating citizens on the need for maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. According to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy, the system, a first such initiative in the country, shall be enabled shortly across the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda which cover Hyderabad and its suburbs.
The DGP tweeted : "TS Police is rolling out Physical Distancing Index Measurement in Hyd/Cyb/Rck. Using AI DeepLearningTechnology on CCTV network,is First Of Its Kind in India.
CommandControlCentre/field officers shall use this to educate citizens on need for Social Distancing, where index is low." PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.
