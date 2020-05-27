Left Menu
Futures is ours to choose, Piyush Goyal says time to ready for Post-Covid

The Minister said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat will not be inward-looking, closed or anti-foreigner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:38 IST
Shri Goyal called upon the industry to make efforts in this regard, by thinking about sustainable, out-of-the-box ideas. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today held a meeting, through Video conference, with the industry and trade associations. This was the fifth such meeting since the lockdown with the associations, to assess the impact of Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent relaxations on their activities, and take note of their suggestions to put the economy back on tracks.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Parkash and Shri H.S.Puri, and Officers of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Among the Associations, the meeting was attended today, by CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, PHDCI, CAIT, FISME, Laghu Udyog Bharati, SIAM, ACMA, IMTMA, SICCI, FAMT, ICC and IEEMA.

Addressing the associations, Shri Goyal said that Futures is ours to choose- it would be better to be ready and start working for the Post-Covid period, with good ideas, firm implementation plans, and to make India a world power. Talking about the Prime Minister's adage of 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan bhi', the Minister said that worst for the economy is over. Things are looking up, and revival is in the air. He said that the steps taken by the Government under the Aatmanirbhar campaign will help the Nation fight the economy.

The Minister said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat will not be inward-looking, closed or anti-foreigner. Rather, the concept entails a confident, self-reliant, caring nation which takes care of all the strata of the society and nurtures the development of all parts of the country. Shri Piyush Goyal said that in the last three decades post-liberalization, the country progressed but the focus was city-centric. The rural and backward areas remained deprived, forcing millions of people from there to migrate to cities for employment and opportunities. He said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat will inculcate the spirit of oneness among 130 crore citizens of India. It will support Indian companies He said that it is very anguishing to note that even for several routine items like furniture, toys, sports shoes, we are importing. This is despite the fact that the country has technical prowess as well as skilled manpower. These things need to change.

Shri Goyal called upon the industry to make efforts in this regard, by thinking about sustainable, out-of-the-box ideas. He said the fight against the Covid-19 can't be undertaken by the Government alone, it is the nation's fight and all stakeholders have to play an important positive role. The Minister assured the Associations that their suggestions are duly examined, and due and timely action is taken on the rational, genuine demands.

(With Inputs from PIB)

