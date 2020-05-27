Left Menu
Bajaj Allianz Life to offer loan against insurance

Updated: 27-05-2020 20:32 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Wednesday said it will offer loan against insurance to help policyholders tide over income disruption caused due to the current pandemic. While the government, Reserve Bank of India and financial institutions are taking various measures to provide immediate financial support, customers can also turn to their Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance policy for availing a loan against their insurance policy, in these times, the company said in a statement.

The only criteria to avail the loan on Bajaj Allianz Life is that the insurance policy must have gained a surrender value, it said, adding the company is offering a loan up to 90 per cent of surrender value of the policy at an interest rate of 9 per cent. Further, it said, as customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of the policy, they should ensure that the loan is repaid in a timely manner to ensure the outstanding loan does not exceed the surrender value which may lead to foreclosure.

"The loan application procedure is simple and hassle-free, and we'd be able to help our customers immediately," Bajaj Allianz Life Chief (Operations) Kayzad Hiramanek said. Customers should know that their life cover on the policy that they availed the loan on, will continue along with all other benefits as mentioned under the policy, he added.

