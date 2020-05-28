Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-POLL-Despite rally, 2020 to be worst year for stocks in nearly a decade

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:12 IST
WRAPUP 1-POLL-Despite rally, 2020 to be worst year for stocks in nearly a decade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

This year will be the worst for many world stock markets in nearly a decade at least, although a majority of equity strategists polled by Reuters say top indexes will not revisit lows struck this March following an explosive rally since then. Macroeconomic data points to a deep global recession, with widespread expectations among economists and longer-term fund managers for a slow and elongated rebound, not to mention warnings from the Federal Reserve as well.

But equity markets, flooded with central bank cash, have rallied over the past two months on expectations of a sharp, vigorous recovery, even as the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading, having infected more than 5.7 million people worldwide. The May 12-27 Reuters polls of over 250 analysts across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, showed predictions broadly focused on economies and businesses swiftly reopening from lockdown, with 11 of the 17 indexes expected to rise from here by end-year.

Nearly 70% of respondents, 76 of 111, who answered an additional question said the 2020 lows would not be re-tested. That is despite several risks still in play, including a second wave of the virus; uncertainty on when or if ever company earnings will fully recover; smoldering U.S.-China tensions; and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

That disconnect between what equity markets are pricing in and economic prospects is coming under closer scrutiny. "I keep repeating that some markets are not properly reflecting reality and that the power of markets is not in their elevated heights but in their honest price discovery," noted Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank.

"They are supposed to be the little boy pointing out that the emperor has no clothes. If they don't do that, they aren't good for much," he wrote.

WAVE OF STIMULUS

Subodh Kumar, an investment strategist at his own consultancy, notes, as do many, that stock markets are trading mainly on the unprecedented wave of stimulus from central banks and governments. "But macro weakness is also important, as, after a major employment shock and a possible COVID-19 second wave, consumers may be slow to recover globally. The Fed has indicated a very slow recovery," he said.

At a time when the U.S. economy has suffered its biggest job losses since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the S&P 500 is up over a third since its March 23 low. Yet despite unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, the 17 indexes polled on - all in the red so far this year - were forecast to end 2020 lower than where they started the year.

This year's predicted performance for 11 of those 17 indexes would be the worst in nearly a decade at least. For eight of the 11, it will be the worst since the financial crisis a dozen years ago. While 2021 was projected to be better for stocks than this year, only four indexes were forecast to recover 2020's lost ground and 16 were not expected to reclaim pre-pandemic peaks until at least 2022.

About three-quarters of respondents said the risk from the current macro and jobless situation posed a "very high" or "high" risk to their outlook for the next three months. The uncertainty on when company earnings will start to recover has also hurt the outlook for global stocks.

Asked when the low point for earnings would be, around 43%, or 40 of 93, respondents said this quarter. Nearly 27% picked the third quarter and the remaining 30% said the fourth quarter or later. But growth in year-on-year profits is not expected before the first quarter of 2021 for companies listed on the S&P 500 and the STOXX 600, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. caps charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year -- agency

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will cap charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year as the Trump administration moves to curb the Cuban governments access to revenue.The departments final order came in response to request...

Spain aims to convince Nissan to change mind on Barcelona plant, hopes Renault stays

Spain will do everything it can to get Nissan to reverse its decision to close its Barcelona plant, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday. Leaving the country would be expensive for the Japanese carmaker, Gonzalez Laya als...

Olympics-IOC says record high female representation on commissions

The International Olympic Committee IOC says women now account for almost half of the membership of its various commissions, an all-time high in the organisations drive for gender equality. Across the 30 IOC commissions, 47.7 of the positio...

China has over 600 million poor with USD 140 monthly income: Premier Li

China has over 600 million people whose monthly income is barely 1,000 yuan USD 140 and their lives have further been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. The average per-capita annual income in China i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020