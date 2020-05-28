Indian art sales plunge 63 pc; Anish Kapoor tops Hurun list

Left Menu
With the last auctions valuing his works at Rs 44.39 crore in 2019, London-based Anish Kapoor topped the Hurun India Art List 2020 for the second year in a row. Significantly, total sales of the Hurun India Art List plunged 63.4 percent to Rs 108.71 crore in 2020 over the past year, and so was the decline in total lots sold -- at 444, which was lower by 161, led by Krishen Khanna with 41 lots. At the second place in the list of top 50 living artists is the 76-year-old New Delhi-based painter Rameshwar Broota, jumping nine notches at Rs 11.89 crore and the third richest is 95-year-old modernist painter Krishen Khanna at Rs 6.87 crore. The 66-year-old NRI Kapoor had topped the first Hurun India Art List 2019, but his sales value in 2020 plunged 72 per cent from the previous edition. The second list has more surprises, with Mumbai-based artists Atul Dodiya, 61, and 45-year-old Jitish Kallat breaking into the top-10 for the first time. Of the total, 22 per cent are women artists, led by modernist painter Arpita Singh. Dodiya, Broota and Kallat all saw their sales rise fastest this year. S H Raza and Francis Newton Souza, the co-founders of the Progressive Artists' Group of Bombay, were the highest-selling deceased Indian artists with sales of Rs 102.8 crore and Rs 90.6 crores last year. Bhupen Khakhar's 'Two Men in Benares' was the highest-selling individual artwork of a deceased Indian artist, selling for Rs 22.39 crore. The works of contemporary sculptor Kapoor had the highest value of Rs 44.39 crore, while the modernist painter Khanna got highest sale of lots of 41 in auction houses. Modernist painter Arpita Singh continues to remain the most successful Indian female artist with cumulative value of Rs 5.09 crore. The youngest in the list is the 39-year-old contemporary artist Valay Shende. Of the top 50 artists, 17 per cent live outside the country. New Delhi continues to remain the art capital of the nation with 19 artists in the list, followed by Mumbai with 12. Kerala tops the list with nine of the top 50 artists being born there, followed by Maharashtra (eight) and West Bengal (six). Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director of Hurun India, blamed the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the demonetisation of 2016 for the poor art demand, even though the country has nearly doubled the number of millionaires since the note-ban. According to him, the domestic art auction market represents only 0.4 per cent of the global art auction market, behind the US, China and Britain with 35 per cent, 31 per cent and 15 per cent respectively of the USD 13.3 billion market pie. Hurun Global Chairman Rupert Hoogewerf said Indian art is highly undervalued, as the most expensive work of Indian art sold at a public auction were the paintings of Francis Newton Souza and V S Gaitonde for a paltry USD 4 million each. As against this, Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi was sold for USD 450 million, Pablo Picasso's Les Femmes d'Alger ('Version O') fetched USD 179 million and Amedeo Modigliani's sculpture Nu Couche was sold for USD 170 million.

