Cadila Healthcare's Baddi facility gets EIR with 'no action indicated' classification from USFDA

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator with no action indicated classification. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from March 2 to 9. The audit had ended with nil observations, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The company's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi has received an EIR. The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is no action indicated (NAI), it added. The USFDA has concluded that this inspection is 'closed', Cadila Healthcare said.

As per the USFDA, an NAI classification means no objectionable conditions or the objectionable conditions found do not justify further regulatory action. Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed at Rs 338.05 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.07 per cent from its previous close.