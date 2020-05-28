Govt lifts curbs on exports of paracetamol APIs

The government on Thursday removed restrictions on the export of paracetamol APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients). Export curbs were imposed on paracetamol and formulations made from the compound on March 3 by the government to shore up domestic supplies amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 17, the government removed the curbs on shipments of formulations made from paracetamol.

Now, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has removed restrictions on paracetamol APIs also. API is the active ingredient that is present in medicine. The notification dated March 3 is "further amended to remove restriction on export of Paracetamol APIs, making it's export free with immediate effect," the DGFT said in a notification.

Paracetamol is used commonly to treat body pain and fever. India has supplied paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to over 120 countries in the last two months while ensuring the domestic supply, as these two medicines are in huge demand due to COVID-19, Commerce, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said.