NIIT named to Training Industry's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies, 2020

NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Top Training Companies™ by Training Industry, Inc.

ANI | Atlanta (Georgia) | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:31 IST
NIIT. Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA]/New Delhi [India] May 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Top Training Companies™ by Training Industry, Inc. This is NIIT's thirteenth consecutive year of being named to this prestigious list of leading companies for the training outsourcing sector of the learning and development market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies list was based on the following criteria:

* Industry visibility, innovation, and impact. * Capability of delivering multiple types of training services.

* Company size and growth potential. * Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"The 2020 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies are an innovative group of organizations developing, managing and delivering training initiatives that create an engaging learning experience and improve employee performance," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies offer comprehensive solutions that solve business needs for organizations around the world," he added.

"At NIIT, our goal is to help our customers run training like a business. Through our Managed Training Services offering, we provide customers a consultative approach to training outsourcing that aligns with their business goals to demonstrably transform the learner experience and deliver tangible business impact," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

