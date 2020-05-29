Left Menu
Development News Edition

V-Mart Retail Q4 net loss at Rs 8.43 cr, Net sales at Rs 332.66 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:52 IST
V-Mart Retail Q4 net loss at Rs 8.43 cr, Net sales at Rs 332.66 cr

Value fashion and lifestyle products retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Friday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 90.42 crore in the January-March quarter of last fiscal, V-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 3.44 per cent at Rs 332.66 crore during the period under review as against Rs 344.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. "The store closures resulting from back-to-back lockdowns have adversely affected our business operations and led to significant decline in revenues, which was otherwise growing at 29 per cent over last year till mid-March. This impacted gross margins and EBITDA disproportionately, as large part of our business expenses are fixed costs,” said V-Mart Retail in a post-earning statement.

Its total expenses were at Rs 343.89 crore in the last quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 334.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. "During FY20, V-Mart maintained its stable performance, and in particular Q4, propelled by the late onset of winters saw revenue growth of 29 per cent, LTL growth of 8 per cent and EBITDA growth of 60  per cent until 15th March, when the COVID-19 pandemic heightened, resulting into store closures and business disruption," the company said.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, V-Mart’s net profit was down 19.92 per cent to Rs 49.34 crore compared to Rs 61.62 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose by 15.92 per cent to Rs  1,662.02 crore in 2019-20 compared to Rs 1,433.74 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of V-Mart Retail settled at Rs 1,594.30 on BSE, down 0.28 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vadodara's Sayaji Baug Zoo makes arrangements for inmates to beat the heat

As the mercury soars and heatwave intensifies, the Sayaji Baug Zoo at Vadodara has made arrangements for the inmates to beat the heat. Zoo curator Dr Pratyush Patankar has said that water is being sprayed in and around cages of animals two ...

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets Kyrgyz nationals lodged in Saharanpur jail

Kyrgyzstans Ambassador to India, Asein Isaev, met 21 Kyrgyz nationals lodged at Saharanpur jail on Friday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the inmates here. The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements...

Protests flare across America, arrest of Minneapolis police officer fails to appease

The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black mans neck to the street was charged with murder on Friday in the mans death, an incident that has unleashed four nights of violent pro...

Children with baffling syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be experiencing deadly 'cytokine storm'

Children, aged between 5 to 13 years, who are showing up mysterious syndromes, such as fevers, rashes and strange blood readings, post the coronavirus surge in the United States, may have been experiencing a cytokine storm-- a condition whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020