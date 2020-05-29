Procter & Gamble Health posts net profit of Rs 46.5 cr for Mar quarter

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (formerly known as Merck Ltd) on Friday reported a 14.15 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 46.46 crore for the March 2020 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 40.70 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 1.26 per cent to Rs 228.10 crore during the period under review as against Rs 231.03 crore in the year-ago period. Procter & Gamble Health's total expenses were at Rs 173.60 crore as against Rs 185.22 crore, down 6.27 per cent.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,109.05 on the BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close..