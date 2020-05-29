Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to streamline inter-state movement of personnel engaged in locust control

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:21 IST
Centre asks states to streamline inter-state movement of personnel engaged in locust control

Amid threat of locust swarms travelling as far as Bihar, the Centre on Friday asked states to streamline inter-state movement of personnel engaged in controlling the spread of the crop-damaging migratory pests. All states and union territories have also been issued an advisory along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling the locust problem, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Locust control measures that started since April 11 are underway in affected states in northern India. In its May 27 letter written to all states, the Union Home Ministry has given "necessary instructions to streamline the inter-state movement facility for the personnel engaged in locust control works," the statement said. Under both State and National Disaster Response Fund, the Centre has included hiring of vehicles, machines and chemicals used in containment of locust control. The quantum of assistance will be limited to the actual expenditure incurred on these items. However, expenditure should not exceed 25 per cent of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocation for the year, it added. Meanwhile, in a video conference with all state governments, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal updated them about the status of the locust problem and control measures being undertaken. The states were also informed about the latest update of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which has said locusts could reach as far as Bihar and Odisha in the coming months.   So far, locust control operations have been done in 377 spots covering 53,997 hectares in six states. The control measures were undertaken in 15 locations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday. These locations were in the districts of Jaipur, Dausa, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) and Niwari and Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh). The Madhya Pradesh government also undertook control operations at five locations -- one each in districts of Satna, Balaghat, Niwari, Raisen and Shivpuri. "No crop loss is reported," the ministry added.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of US cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking ...

Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police check passes, IDs of commuters

As the Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, heavy traffic movement was seen at Delhi-Gurugram border on Saturday morning. Police personnel were seen checking passes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020