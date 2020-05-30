Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan transit trade through Pak’s Gwadar port begins

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:24 IST
Afghan transit trade through Pak’s Gwadar port begins
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Afghan transit trade through Pakistan's strategically located Gwadar port became operational on Friday with the first cargo ship berthing at the port, in the first sea trade between the two countries. Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced the development on social media.

"The cargo ship SIBULK TRADITION has berthed at Gwadar, carrying 16,000 tonnes of urea for transit to Afghanistan. This is a first and marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan's trade by sea," he tweeted. The transshipment of goods to Afghanistan through Gwadar port, which offers a much shorter overland link particularly to southern regions of the war-torn nation, assumes significance as it is located close to Chabahar, the Iranian port being developed by India to ship its cargo to Afghanistan.

The advisor said that "for the first time, bagging will be done locally instead of foreign ports. Urea will be bagged and shipped on trucks to Afghanistan at Gwadar, which will generate employment for the locals". Dawood further said that "instructions have already been passed to allocate all labor jobs to local population" of Balochistan.

Officials said that Afghanistan will be granted permission for the transit trade of sugar and wheat from Gwadar, while trucks carrying fully sealed consignments will only be allowed to go to the neighboring country. The trade commenced under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement-2010.

The strategically located Gwadar port is being developed by China as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang province with Gwadar port is regarded as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, which is aimed at furthering Beijing's influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments all over the world.

Afghanistan relies on Pakistani overland routes and Karachi and Port Qasim ports for international trade under a bilateral deal with Islamabad. As Pakistan has closed the land route for Indian goods to be transported to Afghanistan through the Wagah border, India has started developing Chabahar port in cooperation with Iran for its shipments to and from Afghanistan.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of US cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020