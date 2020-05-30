Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT, revenue dept weigh options for more tax relaxations to startups: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:42 IST
DPIIT, revenue dept weigh options for more tax relaxations to startups: Official

The revenue department and DPIIT are working together to see what more relaxations can be given to startups under direct and indirect tax regime with a view to promote budding entrepreneurs, a top government official said on Saturday. Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that they will be submitting a comprehensive vision document for startups to the Cabinet, which has proposed series of steps.

Talking about the host of measures on which they are working, he said the DPIIT will be extending more funds this year to startups under the Fund of Funds scheme. It has provided over Rs 1,000 crore last year. "Right now the taxation team of department of revenue and startup India team from DPIIT are working together to see what further relaxations can be given in the direct and the indirect tax regime. We are also trying to provide marketing support to those startups who are into manufacturing by providing them space under the public procurement scheme of the central government," Mohapatra said.

He was speaking at Rajasthan STRIDE virtual conclave, which was organised by Secretary in the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Rajasthan Mugdha Sinha. Mohapatra said the key elements of the startup India vision documents include increasing Fund of Funds, seed money scheme, credit guarantee scheme, and making it mandatory for all departments to promote incubators and hand-hold startups.

"What we are trying to do is to make things simpler for them. We are now thinking to start a seed money kind of a concept for those startups who come from a ideation stage to a proof of concept stage. "There are some schemes for seed money in some states, and some departments in central government like biotechnology. But, we want to make it a national scheme to bring such support for the startup community," the secretary said.

He also said that credit guarantee is a major problem for availing credit for startups, so the department is working on an initiative, which will give some sort of credit guarantee to startups when they approach lending institutions for either working capital or capex requirement. On Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) front, he said the IP office in Mumbai has given an ambitious contract, which is based on AI (artificial intelligence) to examine duplication of patents and other things.

"Work has started on this and I think in another couple of months, you should see significant benefits on AI based IPR solutions, where one can find out which startup has received what patent and whether that startup can be approached for the commercial use of that patent or not," he added. So far over 2,000 startups are recognised by the DPIIT alone as the department has taken several steps to strengthen startup ecosystem like extending income tax benefits, and process simplification.

"These are the broadly initiatives that we are working now for startups," Mohapatra said. Moderating the session, Sinha said that convergence among various departments on this sector is the need of the hour.

"Rajasthan government is also taking several steps to promote startups and ease of dong business," she said..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu governmentWith the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appoint...

2 astronauts suit up for historic launch of SpaceX rocket

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts suited up Saturday for a history-making launch into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musks SpaceX company. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weath...

Man held for escaping from quarantine centre in JK's Rajouri

A man was held on Saturday for escaping from an administrative quarantine centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Bhanghai village, was put up at an administrative quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020