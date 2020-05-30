Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger ship service from Chennai to Andaman resumes after nearly two months

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:19 IST
Passenger ship service from Chennai to Andaman resumes after nearly two months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Passenger ship service from the city to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has resumed after a gap of nearly two months, during which it remained suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown, with a vessel carrying 87 people leaving for Port Blair, officials said. "M V Nicobar" left the Chennai Port on Thursday after the passengers boarded it complying with necessary standard operating procedures, including social distancing, they said.

The passenger ship services between Chennai Port and Port Blair were suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The decision to resume the services was taken after detailed discussions between representatives of the Tamil Nadu government, the Andaman Nicobar Islands union territory administration, and the Port Trust.

The passengers were allowed to board the ship by following social distancing while their baggage was disinfected. They also underwent an 'infrared thermal scanner' at the Port Trust terminal here, the officials said. The ship is expected to reach Port Blair on Monday.

Flight services from here to Port Blair resumed on Monday when the Centre allowed domestic air travel across several states after two months.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man with criminal record held over shooting incident in Delhi's Dabri

A 26-year-old man with criminal record was arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring another in Delhis Dabri area, police said on Saturday. Gulfam, a resident of Narela area, was held around 8 pm on Friday near Dada Dev Hospita...

China's 1st domestically-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials to test equipment, weapons

Chinas first domestically-built aircraft carrier Shandong has started conducting sea trials and training to test its equipment and weapons, the Chinese military said. The ship, Chinas second aircraft carrier, is carrying out sea trials as p...

BCI deprecates 'sustained attack' on SC by some senior lawyers, ex-judges

The Bar Council of India BCI Saturday deprecated the sustained and synchronized attack on the Supreme Court allegedly by some senior advocates and former judges and termed it as a conspiracy to weaken and browbeat the institution. The apex ...

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020