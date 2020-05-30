Govt blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransfer

Govt blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransferPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:45 IST
The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file sharing website WeTransfer on request of the Delhi Police due to security reasons. The order issued by the Department of Telecom on May 18 directed all ISP to block two download links on Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.wetransfer.com.
"Delhi Police had requested the IT ministry to block two download links and the entire We Transfer website immediately. Following which orders were issued to the website and links suggested by the Delhi Police," an official source told PTI. Meity asked the DoT to direct internet service providers to block the website.
"The compliance be submitted immediately failing which shall inter-alia invite initiation of actions under licence conditions," the DoT order e-mailed to several ISPs said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- WeTransfer
- Department of Telecom
- ISP
- Meity
ALSO READ
Doctors brief Delhi police personnel about precautionary measures against COVID-19
Delhi Police chief stresses on sending daily diaries online amid COVID-19 outbreak
Delhi Police chief stresses on sending daily diaries online amid COVID-19 outbreak
Press Council of India asks for report from Delhi Police chief over questioning of scribe
10 FIRs registered against landlords for forcefully seeking rent from tenants: Delhi Police