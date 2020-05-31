Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:51 IST
President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in the US this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.

