Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansionPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:51 IST
President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world
The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions
The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in the US this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Canada
- United States
- France
- Germany
- Japan
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Russia
ALSO READ
US to donate ventilators to India: Trump
Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3
Spoke to PM Modi, sending 'quite a lot' of ventilators to India: Trump
Trump lauds Indian-Americans scientists, researchers
United States will donate ventilators to India, cooperate on vaccine development, says President Donald Trump