Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special flight carrying 144 stranded Indians from Kiev lands at Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:12 IST
Special flight carrying 144 stranded Indians from Kiev lands at Chandigarh

A special flight from Ukraine capital Kiev carrying 144 stranded Indians landed here on Sunday under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission. Two passengers were from Chandigarh, 54 from Himachal Pradesh, 53 from Haryana, 34 from Punjab and one from Rajasthan.

All precautionary measures related to COVID-19 were at place at the international airport here to handle the incoming passengers. They were screened by Punjab Health Department authorities and subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances. Afterwards, all passengers were sent to quarantine as per protocol issued by respective states, they said.

On May 22, an Air India special flight from New York carrying 100 passengers who belonged to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh had landed at the Chandigarh International Airport. The Centre had recently said that the mega mission to bring home Indians stranded abroad will continue till June 13 and the extended phase will cover 47 countries. The second phase of the mission was to end on May 22.

As per the government policy, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home..

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithorag...

2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials saidThe district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28They have ...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020