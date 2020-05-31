Jharkhand, Andhra, Maha express reservations on running special trains from June 1: Railways

Hours before the Railways begins operating 200 special passenger trains, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra have expressed reservations over the services planned from June 1, the national transporter said Sunday. Sources said a high-level meeting is underway at the railway headquarters to resolve the matter. They indicated the three states have raised concerns over the rising cases of the coronavirus as the reason behind their opposition to movement of trains.

"Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about running of trains or number of stoppages as planned. The matter is being discussed with the states. Any further development in this regard will be intimated," a railway spokesperson said. Sources said Jharkhand requested that four trains to the state be dropped, while 20 others have fewer stoppages. Andhra Pradesh said only 22 trains should come to the state and it, too, asked for reduced number of stoppages, for now.

According to the plans chalked out by the Railways, Andhra Pradesh had 71 stoppages. It, however, wants halts at only 18 locations because, they said, it was not possible to prepare quarantine infrastructure at the other stoppage points. Maharashtra, on the other hand, has extended lockdown till June 30 and restricted both train and flight operations.

The Railways has decided to run 200 special passenger trains from June 1.